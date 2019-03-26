Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to stay hot against 'Canes
Holtby will patrol the crease at home against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby was stellar in his last start Sunday, as he denied 35 of 36 shots en route to a 3-1 home win over the Flyers. The 2016 Vezina Trophy winner hasn't been all that consistent from one game to the next, but there's value in knowing that he's maintained a 13-5-1 record, 2.20 GAA and .927 save percentage against opponents within the Metropolitan Division this season. Carolina is in that group, so keep that in mind as you set daily lineups Tuesday.
