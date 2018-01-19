Capitals' Braden Holtby: Loses in OT to Devils

Holtby only saved 28 of 32 shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Holtby's won 24 of 34 starts for the season and boasts a respectable .916 save percentage and 2.70 GAA. Those aren't the Vezina-level numbers he's posted over the previous three years, but considering the volatility in the goalie position this season, fantasy owners shouldn't complain too much. After all, since the calendar flipped to December, Holtby has won 11 of 15 outings and only allowed more than three goals twice.