Capitals' Braden Holtby: Loses in OT to Devils
Holtby only saved 28 of 32 shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.
Holtby's won 24 of 34 starts for the season and boasts a respectable .916 save percentage and 2.70 GAA. Those aren't the Vezina-level numbers he's posted over the previous three years, but considering the volatility in the goalie position this season, fantasy owners shouldn't complain too much. After all, since the calendar flipped to December, Holtby has won 11 of 15 outings and only allowed more than three goals twice.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Allows two in loss to Canes•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pursuing second win against Carolina in 2018•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 31 saves to defeat Blues•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Penciled in versus visiting Blues•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets 23rd win in 31 starts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...