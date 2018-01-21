Capitals' Braden Holtby: Loses in overtime
Holtby allowed two goals on 23 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers on Sunday.
Sunday basically went opposite of how the season has gone for Holtby. His numbers aren't nearly as good as they've been, but he's continued to win this season. On Sunday, Holtby was very sharp, but it ended in a losing effort during overtime. Holtby has failed to live up to high expectations, but he's still one of the best goaltenders to have for the second half of the season.
