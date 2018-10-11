Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 29 saves in win over Vegas
Holtby stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Just as he did in last season's Stanley Cup Finals, Holtby mostly shut down the Vegas offense while Alex Ovechkin and company gave him plenty of support. It was a solid rebound for the netminder after he got shelled by the Penguins in his last start, but Holtby has still helped the Caps to points in each of his first three outings (two wins and an overtime loss).
