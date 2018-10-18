Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 29 stops in OT win

Holtby turned aside 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

The 29-year-old is struggling to find his Stanley Cup form, posting an .898 save percentage through his first five starts of the season, but Alex Ovechkin and the Caps' offense have still carried Holtby to a 3-1-1 record. The netminder did lose his starting job at one point last season, but even if he continues to post mediocre numbers, minor-league veteran Pheonix Copley -- Washington's current No. 2 -- wouldn't seem to be much of a threat to Holtby's spot.