Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 29 stops in OT win
Holtby turned aside 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.
The 29-year-old is struggling to find his Stanley Cup form, posting an .898 save percentage through his first five starts of the season, but Alex Ovechkin and the Caps' offense have still carried Holtby to a 3-1-1 record. The netminder did lose his starting job at one point last season, but even if he continues to post mediocre numbers, minor-league veteran Pheonix Copley -- Washington's current No. 2 -- wouldn't seem to be much of a threat to Holtby's spot.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pitted against Rangers•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Up and down so far•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 29 saves in win over Vegas•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Vegas•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shelled in overtime loss Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...