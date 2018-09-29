Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 31 saves in OT loss
Holtby stopped 31 of 36 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in preseason action.
He made some key stops down the stretch and gave the Caps an opportunity to come back from a 3-1 deficit, but Holtby had little chance on the game-winner as Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen played give-and-go 19 seconds into overtime. The veteran netminder is coming off the worst regular season of his career, but his spectacular postseason gives plenty of hope that he'll be able to rebound.
