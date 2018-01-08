Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 31 saves to defeat Blues
Holtby stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's overtime win over the Blues.
Holtby made some massive saves in the extra frame to help secure his fourth consecutive victory. The 28-year-old continues his marvelous season, as he owns a 24-8-0 record with a .917 save percentage. Holtby rarely loses and is in the cage almost every night for the Capitals, making him a must-own fantasy netminder.
