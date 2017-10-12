Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 33 saves in defeat
Holtby faced 36 shots and turned 33 aside in a 3-2 loss on Wednesday to Pittsburgh.
This defeat wasn't on Holtby. He only conceded at even strength on one occasion, and his teammates put 14 fewer shots on net than the Penguins did. When you hold Crosby and company to one even-strength goal, you're doing something right.
