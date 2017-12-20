Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 33 saves in overtime win
Holtby stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over Dallas.
Chalk that up as the third straight win for Holtby, who advances to 20-7-0 on the season. The 28-year-old is sporting a .919 save percentage and has suffered just one loss since the beginning of December. He's as reliable as they come and can be rolled out with confidence whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns victory Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Draws home start Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 34 shots in Thursday victory•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes against Bruins•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back with win Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...