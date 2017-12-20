Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 33 saves in overtime win

Holtby stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over Dallas.

Chalk that up as the third straight win for Holtby, who advances to 20-7-0 on the season. The 28-year-old is sporting a .919 save percentage and has suffered just one loss since the beginning of December. He's as reliable as they come and can be rolled out with confidence whenever he gets the nod.

