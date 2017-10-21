Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 34 saves in overtime win
Holtby saved 34 of 37 shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Detroit.
The win takes Holtby to a 4-2 record with a .929 save percentage and 2.31 GAA through six starts. With the Capitals rolling out a new-look blue line and having allowed the most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.6) in the league, this checks out as a strong and encouraging start for the go-to netminder. Moving forward, Washington should clean up its defensive play, which will only improve Holtby's fantasy outlook.
