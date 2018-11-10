Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 34 saves in tough loss to Jackets
Holtby stopped 34 of 36 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Both Columbus goals came on the power play, and Holtby had little chance on either one due to some exceptional passes from Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin. The 29-year-old hasn't been getting much help from his defense lately -- he's faced more than 30 shots in five straight games -- but he seems to be finding his form after a rough start to the season, and Friday's performance dragged his save percentage back up to .903.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Columbus•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 41 shots in win over Pens•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set for marquee matchup against Pens•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Has allowed 12 goals in last three games•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Stars•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Burned for five goals in Thursday's loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...