Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 34 saves in tough loss to Jackets

Holtby stopped 34 of 36 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both Columbus goals came on the power play, and Holtby had little chance on either one due to some exceptional passes from Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin. The 29-year-old hasn't been getting much help from his defense lately -- he's faced more than 30 shots in five straight games -- but he seems to be finding his form after a rough start to the season, and Friday's performance dragged his save percentage back up to .903.