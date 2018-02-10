Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 35 saves for 28th win
Holtby stopped 35 of 37 shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus.
The backstop has now won four of his past five games to improve to 28-10-2 with a .916 save percentage and 2.74 GAA for the campaigns. His ratios remain below the standard fantasy owners are accustomed to seeing from Holtby, but his hefty workload behind a playoff team buoys his value.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 37 saves in Tuesday's win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged for Tuesday start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes loss against Pens•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Friday in Pittsburgh•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 27 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...