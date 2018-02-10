Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 35 saves for 28th win

Holtby stopped 35 of 37 shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

The backstop has now won four of his past five games to improve to 28-10-2 with a .916 save percentage and 2.74 GAA for the campaigns. His ratios remain below the standard fantasy owners are accustomed to seeing from Holtby, but his hefty workload behind a playoff team buoys his value.