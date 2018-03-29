Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 35 saves in Wednesday's OT win

Holtby stopped 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old let in one iffy goal, but this was still a better performance than the Caps had seen from Holtby in a while, as he'd given up more than two goals in nine of his previous 10 appearances while posting a woeful .860 save percentage during that stretch. Washington remains on top of the Metropolitan Division and seems locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the team will need Holtby to regain something close to his Vezina Trophy form if it's going to make any noise in the postseason.