Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 37 saves in Tuesday's win
Holtby stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
He survived an early barrage by Columbus, keeping the Caps in the game and giving the offense a chance to steal a road divisional win. Holtby has now allowed at least two goals in 24 straight starts dating back to mid-November, a stretch that has left the 28-year-old with a mediocre GAA and save percentage on the season, but with Alex Ovechkin and a potent attack backing him, Holtby's still won 16 of those appearances and is on pace for his fourth straight 40-win campaign.
