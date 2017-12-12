Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes nine saves before being pulled

Holtby saved just nine of 12 shots before being pulled in the second period of Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

The stalwart entered with an 11-3-0 record and .922 save percentage dating back to the beginning of November, so this poor outing is certainly not a fantasy concern. After all, the Islanders are now 9-1-2 at home and have scored the second most goals per game (3.53) in the league. Chalk Monday's disappointing showing up as a blip on the radar and continue to start Holtby confidently in all settings.