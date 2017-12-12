Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes nine saves before being pulled
Holtby saved just nine of 12 shots before being pulled in the second period of Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
The stalwart entered with an 11-3-0 record and .922 save percentage dating back to the beginning of November, so this poor outing is certainly not a fantasy concern. After all, the Islanders are now 9-1-2 at home and have scored the second most goals per game (3.53) in the league. Chalk Monday's disappointing showing up as a blip on the radar and continue to start Holtby confidently in all settings.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending goal Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns 16th win Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Punching in for work Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stymies Hawks in victory•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 32 shots in win Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...