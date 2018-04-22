Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes several sick saves to get win

Holtby made 39 saves in Saturday's 4-3, Game 5 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Holtby made several sick saves in the third period as the Blue Jackets poured on the pressure in the last frame. In fact, 15 of his 39 saves came in the third. Holtby has now won three straight games and looks to Game 6 in Columbus on Monday to seal the series.