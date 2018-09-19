Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes six saves in preseason debut

Holtby played the first 28:46 of Tuesday's 5-2 preseason loss to Boston, stopping six of eight shots.

Holtby looked a bit rusty in his first action since winning Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final over Vegas. Expect the 2016 Vezina Trophy winner to round into form by the time the regular season rolls around.

More News
Our Latest Stories