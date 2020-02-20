Capitals' Braden Holtby: Making fourth straight start
Holtby is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup with Montreal, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Holtby was a little shaky in his last start Monday against Vegas, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a tough 3-2 loss. The 30-year-old backstop will try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a free-falling Canadiens club that's lost five straight games.
