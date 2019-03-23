Capitals' Braden Holtby: Manning crease Sunday

Holtby will get the start for Sunday's home tilt against the Flyers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Holtby has struggled a bit of late with a 3.73 GAA and .875 save percentage behind a 0-2-1 record over his last three starts. However, against a Flyers team that will have played the day before, the 29-year-old netminder should fare a little better so start him as you normally would.