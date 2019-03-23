Capitals' Braden Holtby: Manning crease Sunday
Holtby will get the start for Sunday's home tilt against the Flyers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Holtby has struggled a bit of late with a 3.73 GAA and .875 save percentage behind a 0-2-1 record over his last three starts. However, against a Flyers team that will have played the day before, the 29-year-old netminder should fare a little better so start him as you normally would.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...