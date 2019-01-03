Capitals' Braden Holtby: Manning crease Thursday
Holtby will get the start in Thursday's road match against the Blues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby will look to shake off a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Predators suffered Monday. The 29-year-old netminder carries a 2.84 GAA and .912 save percentage behind a 15-9-2 record heading into Thursday's action, so play him as you normally would.
