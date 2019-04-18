Capitals' Braden Holtby: Manning the crease Thursday
Holtby will get the start Thursday on the road for Game 4 against the Hurricanes, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Holtby was hung out to dry during Monday's 5-0 loss in Game 3 and can only hope for a better effort before the series returns to DC. The 29-year-old sports a 3.30 GAA and .902 save percentage behind a 2-1 record thus far in the playoffs.
