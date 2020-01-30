Capitals' Braden Holtby: Mauled by Predators

Holtby allowed five goals on 24 shots in a 5-4 loss to Nashville on Wednesday.

Holtby was unable to build off a solid showing in Montreal. Wednesday's loss moved his record to 19-10-4 with a 3.11 GAA and a .896 save percentage, numbers far below what we've come to expect from Holtby who continues to be challenged for starts by Ilya Samsonov.