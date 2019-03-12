Capitals' Braden Holtby: Minding the cage Tuesday

Holtby will get the start for Tuesday's road tilt against the Penguins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby's excellent play has helped drive Washington's recent success, with a 1.99 GAA and .931 save percentage behind a 6-1 record over his last seven starts. The 29-year-old will need to be extra sharp against a potent (and highly motivated) Penguins offensive attack.

More News
Our Latest Stories