Capitals' Braden Holtby: Named starter versus Sabres

Holtby will tend twine Monday in Buffalo, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Holtby is coming off a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh in his last start and has gone 4-1-0 in his previous five outings. The Sabres have dropped six games in a row but are 19-11-4 at home this season (vs. 10-20-4 in away games). This is a good matchup on paper for Holtby, but keep in mind Buffalo is no slouch at home.