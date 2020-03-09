Capitals' Braden Holtby: Named starter versus Sabres
Holtby will tend twine Monday in Buffalo, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Holtby is coming off a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh in his last start and has gone 4-1-0 in his previous five outings. The Sabres have dropped six games in a row but are 19-11-4 at home this season (vs. 10-20-4 in away games). This is a good matchup on paper for Holtby, but keep in mind Buffalo is no slouch at home.
