Capitals' Braden Holtby: Night to forget against Jackets
Holtby stopped 33 of 37 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Columbus' final goal was scored into an empty net. Holtby made some big saves to try and keep things close, but the puck seemed to have a mind of its own in the Caps' end -- two of the goals he allowed came on tip-ins, and a third banked in off Holtby on a "shot" by Riley Nash from the corner behind the goal line. The outing ended his four-game win streak, but the 30-year-old still boasts a 15-3-4 record on the year with a 2.84 GAA and .909 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.