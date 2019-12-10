Capitals' Braden Holtby: Night to forget against Jackets

Holtby stopped 33 of 37 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' final goal was scored into an empty net. Holtby made some big saves to try and keep things close, but the puck seemed to have a mind of its own in the Caps' end -- two of the goals he allowed came on tip-ins, and a third banked in off Holtby on a "shot" by Riley Nash from the corner behind the goal line. The outing ended his four-game win streak, but the 30-year-old still boasts a 15-3-4 record on the year with a 2.84 GAA and .909 save percentage.