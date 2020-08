Holtby allowed two goals on 15 shots Thursday in a 4-0 loss to the Islanders in Game 5.

Holtby had little chance on either goal he allowed (both by Anthony Beauvillier), not that it mattered with Semyon Varlamov blanking the Washington offense at the other end of the ice. Holtby, an unrestricted free agent following the season, finished the playoffs with a 2.49 GAA and .906 save percentage in eight appearances. There's a good chance he played his final game as a Capital on Thursday.