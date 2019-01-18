Capitals' Braden Holtby: Normal reps at morning session

Holtby (eye) went through his usual pre-start routine ahead of Friday's game against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Holtby, who was inadvertently hit in the eye by Cam Atkinson's stick in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, was seen stretching out as well, and that's a good indication that he'll be ready to go. Still, we recommend tracking his status all the way through warmups to be sure he'll start over Pheonix Copley in the upcoming contest against the Isles.