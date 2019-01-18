Capitals' Braden Holtby: Normal reps at morning session
Holtby (eye) went through his usual pre-start routine ahead of Friday's game against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby, who was inadvertently hit in the eye by Cam Atkinson's stick in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, was seen stretching out as well, and that's a good indication that he'll be ready to go. Still, we recommend tracking his status all the way through warmups to be sure he'll start over Pheonix Copley in the upcoming contest against the Isles.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Questionable for Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Suiting up Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will be closely monitored•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will practice without limitations•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...