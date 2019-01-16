Capitals' Braden Holtby: Not starting Tuesday
Holtby will serve as the team's backup Tuesday in Nashville, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Pheonix Copley will be Washington's starter with Holtby serving as the team's backup for "precautionary reasons".
