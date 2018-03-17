Capitals' Braden Holtby: Notches 30th win

Holtby made 22 saves on 25 shots in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Friday.

Holtby picked up his 30th win in his 49th start, but he didn't exactly look great doing it. That has been part for the course this season for the 28-year-old. We're used to seeing Holtby in the Vezina picture, but this season he has a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage. This was his first start in five games, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Capitals continue to limit his outings, even with his track record.