Capitals' Braden Holtby: Officially in goal Sunday
Holtby will protect the net in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals have won seven straight games, and Holtby has been in net for five of them, allowing a total of seven goals with a .957 save percentage. The Ducks provide a solid opportunity to continue the hot streak notch another win, as they rank 30th in the league with 2.21 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...