Capitals' Braden Holtby: Officially in goal Sunday

Holtby will protect the net in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Capitals have won seven straight games, and Holtby has been in net for five of them, allowing a total of seven goals with a .957 save percentage. The Ducks provide a solid opportunity to continue the hot streak notch another win, as they rank 30th in the league with 2.21 goals per game.