Capitals' Braden Holtby: On fast track to improvement
Holtby made 21 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Boston on Saturday night.
His mates knotted the game in the last minute of play with Holtby on the bench for an extra skater. It was his sixth consecutive win. Holtby has allowed just 13 goals in those six outings, a nice improvement from the start of the season. We should see his overall ratios start to improve soon. The window to get him in a trade is closing fast.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding the crease Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stands tall in fifth straight win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Second great game in three starts•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bends but doesn't break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.