Capitals' Braden Holtby: On fast track to improvement

Holtby made 21 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Boston on Saturday night.

His mates knotted the game in the last minute of play with Holtby on the bench for an extra skater. It was his sixth consecutive win. Holtby has allowed just 13 goals in those six outings, a nice improvement from the start of the season. We should see his overall ratios start to improve soon. The window to get him in a trade is closing fast.