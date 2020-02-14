Capitals' Braden Holtby: On his game in road win
Holtby turned away 32 shots in a 3-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.
First-period goals by Colorado's Andre Burakovsky and Mikki Rantanen staked the Avalanche to a 2-0 lead, but Holtby and the Capitals slowly crawled their way back. For Holtby, it was a strong follow-up to his perfect relief appearance on Monday and quelled the memory of his most recent start, when he allowed seven goals. Holtby improved to 21-11-4 on the season with a 3.14 GAA and .896 save percentage.
