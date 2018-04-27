Capitals' Braden Holtby: Only 22 saves in Game 1 defeat
Holtby stopped just 22 of Pittsburgh's 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2, Game 1 loss.
Just like in the first round, Washington immediately gave up home-ice advantage in the series opener. This was Holtby's first loss of the playoffs, so he's built up enough of a cushion over Philipp Grubauer that the chances of Washington making yet another change in net are slim. The Capitals actually held a 2-0 lead early in the third period, but Pittsburgh's top line scored three times in a 4:49 span to steal this one.
