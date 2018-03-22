Capitals' Braden Holtby: Out Thursday with knee trouble
Holtby is dealing with a knee injury that has renderend him unavailable for Thursday's road game against the Red Wings, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz told reporters that Holtby "tweaked something," but he didn't sound overly concerned about the elite netminder's injury. Still, Pheonix Copley was summoned from AHL Hershey as the backup to Philip Grubauer in the upcoming contest. Severe or not -- this is definitely a situation worth monitoring if you've been relying on Holtbeast in fantasy leagues; his next chance to play will now arrive Saturday evening against host Montreal.
