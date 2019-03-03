Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outlasts Rangers in shootout
Holtby made 22 saves in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.
The game ended in bizarre fashion when Rangers goalie Alex Georgiev was called for throwing his stick during Alex Ovechkin's shootout attempt. The ruling would result in a goal being awarded, thus ending the game in controversial fashion. With the win, the Caps' starting netminder now owns a 24-16-4 record in 2018-19, including wins in his last three starts and four of five overall.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...