Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outlasts Rangers in shootout

Holtby made 22 saves in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

The game ended in bizarre fashion when Rangers goalie Alex Georgiev was called for throwing his stick during Alex Ovechkin's shootout attempt. The ruling would result in a goal being awarded, thus ending the game in controversial fashion. With the win, the Caps' starting netminder now owns a 24-16-4 record in 2018-19, including wins in his last three starts and four of five overall.