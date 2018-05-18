Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outplayed by Vasilevskiy in Game 4 loss
Holtby allowed three goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 4-2, Game 4 loss to the Lightning.
In the first period, Holtby was beaten by Brayden Point for the third straight game before giving up a power-play goal to Steven Stamkos for the fourth consecutive contest. Holtby held the fort from there for a while, but Alex Killorn broke a 2-2 tie with 8:03 remaining to steal the game and tie the series at 2-2. Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy outplayed Holtby in both of the games in Washington, so the Capitals' goaltender will need to step his game up when the series shifts back to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Saturday.
