Holtby will be in goal for Sunday's round-robin tilt versus Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

In his two previous matchups, Holtby went 0-1-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .898 save percentage. With Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) unavailable, Holtby figures to carry the load for the Caps heading into the rest of the postseason. The fact that Vitek Vanecek hasn't seen any ice time should be a clear indication of who will lead the way for Washington.