Holtby will be in goal for Thursday's round-robin clash with Philadelphia, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby figures to see the bulk of the workload during the postseason after Ilya Samsonov reported to the team with an undisclosed injury. The netminder stopped 26 of 28 shots in the opening game versus the Lightning only to suffer a shootout defeat. On the opposite end of the ice, Holtby will be facing off with Flyers' backup goaltender Brian Elliott.