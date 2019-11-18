Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged for Monday's start

Holtby will protect the home net in Monday's game against the Ducks, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has been dynamite over the last month, as he's marked six straight wins and nine over the last 10 games. During that 10-game stretch, the 30-year-old registered a .924 save percentage and 2.44 GAA. The Ducks enter this contest with 2.33 goals per road game, so Holtby's in a solid position to extend his streak.