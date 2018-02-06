Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged for Tuesday start

Holtby will be the starting goalie for Tuesday's clash in Columbus, the Washington Post reports.

Holtby is in the midst of a down year, as his .914 save percentage represents the lowest mark of his career to this point. Friday's six-goal shelling at the hands of the Penguins was just a microcosm of that. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday against a Blue Jackets team that has dropped six of its last eight contests.