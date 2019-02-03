Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged with Sunday's start
Holtby will defend the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby will start his sixth straight game, and the recent games have been tough sledding with a 1-2-1 record and an .855 save percentage over the last five outings. This may be a good chance for Holtby to turn things around given his history against the B's, as he's posted a career 16-2-0 record with a .944 save percentage against Boston.
