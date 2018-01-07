Capitals' Braden Holtby: Penciled in versus visiting Blues

Holtby's listed among NHL.com's "Players to Watch" column as a home starter versus the Blues on Sunday.

Holtby has 10 wins and only two regulation losses since the beginning of December. However, he has yet to record a shutout this season after grabbing a career-high-tying nine of those in 2016-17. The Canadian backstop will field shots from a Blues team that is looking to avenge for its 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday, but may be a bit taxed playing its second game in as many days.