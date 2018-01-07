Capitals' Braden Holtby: Penciled in versus visiting Blues
Holtby's listed among NHL.com's "Players to Watch" column as a home starter versus the Blues on Sunday.
Holtby has 10 wins and only two regulation losses since the beginning of December. However, he has yet to record a shutout this season after grabbing a career-high-tying nine of those in 2016-17. The Canadian backstop will field shots from a Blues team that is looking to avenge for its 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday, but may be a bit taxed playing its second game in as many days.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets 23rd win in 31 starts•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net in Carolina•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: GAA and save percentage lagging behind wins•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Comes back for shootout win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to stay hot against B's•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...