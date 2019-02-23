Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pendulum play continues
Holtby made 33 saves in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.
He allowed four goals. The Sabres were sharp Saturday and so was Carter Hutton, who stymied the Cap snipers. Holtby's game has been meh at best in the last six weeks or more, and this was much of the same. He's 6-8-2 since Dec. 31 and has allowed four or more goals in eight of those starts. That's half. Holtby's game was just as queasy last season, but he won himself a Cup. The nature of NHL goaltending has changed a lot this season. Like you, we're trying to adjust to it, too.
