Capitals' Braden Holtby: Perfect relief performance

Holtby stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief of starter Ilya Samsonov on Monday in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Holtby entered the game midway through the second period with the Capitals already staring at a 5-1 deficit. He managed to keep the Islanders at bay the rest of the way, an encouraging performance after he was chased from his own start on Saturday. It's been a rough season for the longtime Washington workhorse -- he's 20-11-4 but with a 3.17 GAA and .894 save percentage, both of which are the worst marks of his career.