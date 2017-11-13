Capitals' Braden Holtby: Picks up sixth consecutive win Sunday

Holtby turned aside 29 of 30 shots during Sunday's 2-z overtime win over the Oilers.

After a shaky start to the season, the 28-year-old netminder has looked like his old self with six straight wins -- allowing two or fewer goals in five of those contests. With Washington getting healthier, look for last season's Vezina Trophy finalist to whittle his GAA and save percentage closer to his average in recent seasons and continue to playing the workhorse in any fantasy format every night he mans the cage.