Capitals' Braden Holtby: Picks up win over Pens
Holtby turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Sidney Crosby spoiled his shutout bid a little over five minutes into the third period, but it was still a strong outing for Holtby. He's now won four of his last five starts, pushing him to 25 wins for the sixth straight campaign, but his 3.14 GAA and .897 save percentage on the season remain disappointing.
