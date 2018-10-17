Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pitted against Rangers
Holtby will be in the crease against the visiting Rangers on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby is 10-9-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .920 save percentage in 21 career games facing the Blueshirts. It's been a wild start to the season for Washington's top netminder, as he's already recorded a shutout as well as two games of yielding four-plus goals.
