Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pitted against Wings on Friday
Holtby will field pucks from the Red Wings as Friday's road starter, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The 2016 Vezina Trophy winner boasts an 8-2-1 record, 1.87 GAA and .929 save percentage over 11 career appearances against Detroit. However, this is his first time stopping the vulcanized rubber at Little Caesars Arena in Motown.
