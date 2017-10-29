Capitals' Braden Holtby: Posts 38 saves in victory
Holtby made 38 saves and allowed two goals in a 5-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
The 2016 Vezina Trophy winner is having trouble finding consistency early this season, and this is just another example of that. In his previous start two nights ago, he allowed five goals on 22 shots, but he was stellar versus the Oilers after yielding two early scores.In six of his eight starts, Holtby has allowed either two goals or fewer or at least four goals. Part of that is most certainly the changes Washington underwent in front of him. He's simply not turning in just average games at the moment, but it's all led to a .919 save percentage and 2.75 GAA.
