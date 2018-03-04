Capitals' Braden Holtby: Prevails in Stadium Series event

Holtby set aside 27 of 29 shots for a Stadium Series win over the Maple Leafs in Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday.

The 2016 Vezina Trophy winner experienced a tumultuous five-game winless stretch that included an egregious 5.26 GAA and .855 save percentage before righting the ship in this outdoor contest. With the Capitals a virtual lock to make the playoffs, it wouldn't be surprising to see Holtby rested a bit during the final stretch of the regular season.